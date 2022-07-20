Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

