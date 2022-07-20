Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

