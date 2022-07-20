Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

