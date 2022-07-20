Conning Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $243,159,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,652,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,176 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 332,150.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,412,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,180 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $28,544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

