Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,363,000 after buying an additional 289,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Exelon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,544,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,302,000 after buying an additional 483,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,915,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,176,000 after buying an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

EXC stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

