Conning Inc. Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 41.6% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.07.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

