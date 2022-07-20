Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $216.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

