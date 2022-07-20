Conning Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.43.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $267.31 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.86 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Stories

