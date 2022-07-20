Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,640,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

