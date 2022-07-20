4,580 Shares in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.18% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.974 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

