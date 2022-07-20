Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

