Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $35.95 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

HD stock opened at $299.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $308.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.05 and a 200-day moving average of $318.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

