Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,816 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

