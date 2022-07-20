Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:SCCO opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.



