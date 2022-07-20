TownSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

