Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

