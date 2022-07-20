Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 555 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after acquiring an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after acquiring an additional 113,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

