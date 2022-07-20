Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 914 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

