Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 2,071 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

