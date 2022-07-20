Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $756,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of RGI stock opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $201.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

