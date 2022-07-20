Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $964,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.68.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

