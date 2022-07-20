Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $926,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CSX were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
