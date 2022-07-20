Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $91.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

