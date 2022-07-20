Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

ATO stock opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

