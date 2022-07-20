Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after purchasing an additional 621,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

