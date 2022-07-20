Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after buying an additional 621,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,580,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 108,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,363,000 after acquiring an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $158.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

