Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,732,000. Skye Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,958,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,285,000 after acquiring an additional 72,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,908,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,281,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British American Tobacco Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.19) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,066.67.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

