Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentex were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,865,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,727,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

