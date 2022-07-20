Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 868,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $119,160,000 after acquiring an additional 86,648 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 83,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

