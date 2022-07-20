Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GPC opened at $141.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

