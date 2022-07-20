FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

FDS stock opened at $399.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $377.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total transaction of $1,010,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,627.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

