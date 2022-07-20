Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 53,509 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 73.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

