Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,483 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

