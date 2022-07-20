Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avantor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. Avantor’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

