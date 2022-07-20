Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,946,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.78.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

