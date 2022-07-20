Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 988.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners raised its stake in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,914,509.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,768.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,768.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,402 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Stock Performance

Shares of Square stock opened at $69.25 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.55.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Square from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.44.

Square Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.