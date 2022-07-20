Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,793 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14.

