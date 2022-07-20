Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $297,284,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.73.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.