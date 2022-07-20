KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Holdings Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.