Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,962 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.18 and a 200-day moving average of $284.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

