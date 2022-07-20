Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 245,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.