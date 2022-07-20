Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 352 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average is $204.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

