Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

Get Rating

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

