Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,645 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 383,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 64,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 34,079 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Shares of FR opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

