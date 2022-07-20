CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 1,996 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.44. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

