Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

