111,600 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 111,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,452,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.4% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 577,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27,153.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $424.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

