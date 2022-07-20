Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $236.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

