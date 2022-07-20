McDonald Partners LLC Invests $296,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.4% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 39,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.5% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,582,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 3.2 %

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.15. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading

