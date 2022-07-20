Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.